Chart of the day - US100 (24.01.2023)
US earnings season is entering a key phase that will see releases from the largest stocks listed on Wall Street. While a bulk of mega-tech reports will...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release turned out to be...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for January from Europe and the United States Earnings from 5 Dow Jones members,...
US indices finished higher for the second day in a row yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.01%. Russell...
European finished today's session higher, with DAX added 0.46% to above the 15,100 level as ongoing optimism surrounding China's reopening and...
ECB President Lagarde's latest comments did not cause much volatility on the markets. As expected head of the ECB remains hawkish, emphasizing the...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares rose over 6.0% at the beginning of the week after Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the e-commerce company to buy from hold and...
US indices rose sharply today, extending Friday gains as risk appetite improved bolstered by the lack of Fed members' speeches, due to the blackout...
The beginning of this session is once again marked by an improvement in market sentiment, which is supporting the euro against the US dollar. EUR/USD...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today one can observe a clear rebound of bond yields. US bonds are leading the way and are significantly cheaper in the last week of January. On the other...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 broke above the long-term downward wave. Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges as activist...
Today, three members of the ECB presented their views regarding the bank's future policy. Kazimir pointed out that further hikes are needed, suggesting...
Cryptocurrencies are likely to face another high-volatility week as the financial results of technology companies Microsoft (Tuesday), Tesla (Wednesday)...
DAX in mixed mood at the start of week European stocks post moderate gains Bayer under pressure from a major shareholder Monday's...
NATGAS launched today's session with a 7% bullish price gap, however sellers managed to erase half ot the upward wave. Last week, US gas price tested...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...