Top stock reports to watch this week (23.01.2022)
As Wall Street earnings season gathers pace with each week seeing more and more earnings reports scheduled for release. This also means that we are seeing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
As Wall Street earnings season gathers pace with each week seeing more and more earnings reports scheduled for release. This also means that we are seeing...
Federal Reserve has entered a pre-meeting blackout period and therefore traders will not hear any comments or speeches from Fed members until the decision...
European indices set to open higher WSJ Fed insider suggests a 25 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB members, including President Lagarde European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today with Nikkei gaining 1.4%, S&P/ASX moving 0.1% higher and Nifty 50 adding 0.6%. Overall, liquidity...
European indices finished today's session higher. DAX recorded a 0.4% weekly loss, however added 0.76% on Friday. The sentiment was supported by...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Netflix results positively surprised investors - of course in terms of subscriber growth, and not necessarily financial data. Stocks of other streaming...
The Fed announced that it was examining the activities of the Goldman Sachs retail banking division to determine whether the bank had adequate collateral...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent holding company of Google, announced that it will lay off 12,000 employees which equals approximately 6% of its workforce. Narrative...
Next week is packed with some of the most awaited data releases. Investors will be offered flash US Q4 GDP report, US PCE data for December or flash PMIs...
The largest cryptocurrency has managed to rise above $21,000 again. Despite the risk assets momentum of recent weeks, on-chain data provided by Glassnode...
Two FED policymakers- Harker and George provided some comments regarding monetary policy during today's session. Neither of them showed any major changes...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Netflix (NFLX.US) surges on upbeat subscriber numbers Alphabet (GOOGL.US) surges as...
The head of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, talked about monetary policy during the World Economic Forum in Davos, although his rhetoric remains unchanged: Japan...
Yesterday, Netflix published the results for Q4 2022, which turned out to be a bigger surprise than Wednesday's dance - the title character of the...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the...
Chinese companies have strengthened significantly in recent days after Beijing said the worst in its battle against COVID-19 was over. Reopening...
DAX in mixed mood after yesterday's sell-off European stocks post moderate gains Siemens Gamesa puts pressure on Siemens Energy...
Netflix (NFLX.US) unveiled financial results that positively surprised analysts. Shares gained nearly 6% before the market open. A significant increase...