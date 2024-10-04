BREAKING: Norges Bank leaves rates unchanged
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Central bank left rates unchanged at 2.75%, in-line with market expectations....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
ECB minutes and speeches from ECB President Lagarde Earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Netflix Rate decisions from CBRT...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses as all major Wall Street indices dropped over 1%. Underperformance came after weaker-than-expected...
Major European indices finished slightly higher today, with the Dax hovering near 11 month high, supported by a slew of upbeat quarterly results and...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped over 3.0% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the iconic tech company to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', citing...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) stock fell over 2.05 on Wednesday after finiacial servies company posted slightly weaker than expected results for Q4 2022. The...
Prologis (PLD.US) stock briefly rose over 2.0% on Wednesday as the Q4 results exceeded analysts' forecasts despite the deteriorating economic conditions....
Major Wall Street indices gave back early gains as hawkish comments from FED's Loretta Mester weighed on market sentiment. Currently Dow Jones is trading...
The U.S. Department of Justice has conveyed that regulators will soon announce a global enforcement directive for the cryptocurrency market; The regulators'...
The USDJPY pair rose as much as 2% early in the session after the Bank of Japan did not change its monetary policy, even though 10-year bond yields exceeded...
Sharp sell-off of the US dollar was related to the release of weak macro data. Later on, Bullard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal sounded...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Weak US retail sales, PPI continues to move lower Oatly (OTLY.US) stock surges after analysts...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.7% MoM in December, from downwardly revised -0.6 % MoM decline in November and missing market...
Gold is gaining 0.6% during today's session and currently oscillates around recent highs around $1920, while other precious metals are also moving...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US) are trading higher as the company relayed that its vaccine mRNA-1345 against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) effectively...
Natural gas in the US is getting much cheaper, despite the confluence of several positive factors, which are: change of the weather forecast for...
Alcoa (AA.US), one of the largest producers of aluminum, alumina and bauxite, will report financial results after today's Wall Street session. A weaker...
DAX struggles to overcome resistance set by Fibo retracement Eurozone core inflation continues to rise Russian market exit puts pressure...