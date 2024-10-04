Bank of Japan still dovish. Yen under pressure 📉
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda commented on Japan's monetary situation insisting on a dovish macro outlook although markets have recently seen a chance...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
According to Bloomberg reports, the European Central Bank may begin considering a slower hike in March, which would mean a slower pace than that indicated...
The Japanese yen is in the center of attention today, following the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Bank of Japan decided not to make a move today -...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 1.14% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.15%....
Major European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX rising about 0.35% to a highest level since February 2022, after...
Snap (SNAP.US) shares fell nearly 5% on Tuesday after JMP Securities downgraded the tech company to market perform from market outperform, as the amount...
WTI crude futures pulled back from recent highs around $81 per barrel, erasing some of the early gains as persistent recession fears weigh on market sentiment....
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European equities resumed upward momentum while the Euro pulled back from recent highs on news that ECB starts to consider slower hikes after the half...
The cryptocurrency sector is seeing a gradual improvement in sentiment, with Bitcoin slowly overcoming significant resistance on its way to turning the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed results from major US banks Pfizer (PFE.US) stock plummets after Wells Fargo downgrade Three...
Morgan Stanley’s (MS.US) shares rose nearly 2.0% in premarket as quarterly earnings beat market expectations partially thanks to record wealth management...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 6.3%YoY in December from 6.8% in November, below market expectations of 6.4%. Core consumer prices in Canada...
DAX loses upward momentum ZEW sentiment positively surprises market BofA downgrades E.ON (EOAN.DE) shares to "neutral" Tuesday's...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell more than 2.6% before the opening bell after the banking giant posted disappointing quarterly results. Similar to its...
Oil OPEC Secretary General said that increasing import quotas in China is a positive signal for oil demand According to OPEC, Chinese...
EURUSD climbed above the 1.08 mark last week, reaching the highest level since late-April 2022. However, the pair began to struggle after US CPI data release...