EURUSD extends declines after lower Eurozone retail sales reading
Eurozone Retail Sales (M/M) Jun: -0.3% (est -0.1%; prev 0.1%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Jun: -0.3% (est 0.1%; prevR 0.5%) Retail sales unexpectedly fell...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The most important event of the day in APAC markets was the RBA's decision on interest rates. As expected, the Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged...
Futures point to higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Super Micro Computer and Uber Technologies results in focus After Monday's...
German industrial orders mom actual 3.9% (forecast 0.5%, previous -1.6%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 3.9% in June 2024...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets saw a sizable bump in the quotations of the various indices. The Nasdaq lost 3.43% at the...
Asian indices recovered some of their losses after a dismal opening of the week, where the Nikkei index retreated nearly 13%. Currently, JAP225 futures...
Futures on HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) trimmed loses today by almost 2%, now losing -0.8%, but the Chinese benchmark felt well below SMA200 support zone at...
Futures on CBOE volatility index (VIX), measuring expected S&P 500 volatility, based on the options market erases today, massive gains to +27% from...
Silver retreated near $27 per ounce today on a wave of recession fears and selling pressure across the financial markets, but managed to stopped deeper...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to maintain interest rates at their current level during tomorrow's meeting. This decision is primarily...
US cereal giant Kellanova (K.US) gains almost 13% today, as private snack giant, Mars explores Kellanova acquisition in a deal priced at $27 billion, according...
U.S. market sentiment is very weak today, but improved after July ISM data from the U.S., which the market took as evidence that a recession in the U.S....
Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) reported a slowdown in operating profit growth in the second quarter. Despite this, the...
US ISM services report for July came in 51.4 vs 51 exp. and 48,8 previously US ISM Services Prices Paid Actual 57 (Forecast 55.1, Previous 56.3) US...
Fed Austen Goolsbee commented US economy. The US 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve turns positive today, for the first time since July 2022. The...
Shares of the world's largest smartphone maker, Apple (AAPL.US) are losing nearly 10% today before the opening of the US stock market; slipping below...
DAX loses 3% Defensive sectors record smaller declines 10-year bond yields fall near 2.1% United Internet lowers forecasts for 2024. Record...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines today, with the prices of Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies retreating alongside stock...
The panic sentiments in the Asian session, and further downward pressure in Europe, has investors across the Atlantic feeling uncertainty; some are choosing...
On the cocoa market, we observe another negative opening. The price opened with a gap of about 1%, near the upward trend line based on the lows from May...