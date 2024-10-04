Chart of the day - CHNComp (17.01.2023)
An awaited pack of Chinese data was released today. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with activity data for December as well as Q4 and full-2022...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices set for more or less flat opening German ZEW for January, Canadian CPI for December Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, Nifty 50 moved 0.5% higher and Kospi plunged 1% In...
The first trading session of the week did not bring excessive volatility to the markets due to the holiday in the US. Volatility was observed today mainly...
Since the beginning of November, gold has been moving in a strong upward trend. Last week there was a breakthrough of a key resistance zone,...
The British stock market has started 2023 with a vigor. Futures contracts on the UK's FTSE100 stock index (UK100) have already rallied 5% since the...
Last week was marked by a clear improvement in market sentiment, with risk-assets outperforming the market, while the US dollar was penalized by the risk-on...
The shares of Danish vaccine company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.DK) are gaining nearly 7% today after reporting preliminary results for 2022. Despite an increase...
Cryptocurrency Cronos, the token exchange of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is trading nearly 8% higher although most of the cryptocurrency market...
Shares of the Hypoport Group (HYQ.DE) are rising thanks to stable though historically very low transaction volume in mortgage financing in Q4 2022. The...
The U.S. earnings season began with Friday's financial institutions publications. In addition to this, we have already had several publications for...
The price of U.S. gas is rising today (note that volumes are limited due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day), while European prices are falling sharply. There...
Dax starts the week slightly lower US national holiday limits volatility in markets Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) acquires a stake in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced improvement in sentiment over the past week, with Bitcoin managing to climb above $21,000 and Ethereum trading...
The Wall Street earnings report for Q4 2022 began last week with reports from major US banks. Reports from US financial institutions will continue this...
AUDJPY is trading higher today, mostly thanks to the weakness of the Japanese yen. JPY is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after the Bank...
European indices are set for a slightly lower opening US traders off to observe Martin Luther King Day BoE Governor Bailey...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%, Kospi moved 0.6% higher and indices...
During today's session on Wall Street traders focused on financial reports from major US banks, which officially kicked off the earnings season Today...