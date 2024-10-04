EURGBP - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
WTI crude futures climbed 1% to above the $78 per barrel mark on Thursday, extending their winning streak. During today's session, price reached the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 11 billion cubic feet for the week ended January...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US CPI in line with forecasts American Airlines (AA.US) surges on upbeat financial outlook Three...
The short-term uptrend is intact, but the rally is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up early gains on Thursday but is still holding above...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy eased in line with expectations,...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 6th month to 6.5% in December, from 7.1% in November, in line with forecasts of 6.5%. Closely...
Bitcoin price over 3.0% and breached $18,000 mark on news that FTX’s new management located some $5B in cash and some digital investments, raising...
CPI inflation will be key for Fed While the Fed is looking primarily at PCE inflation, CPI is usually released earlier and shows the general trend that...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report DE30 breaks out above 15,100 points Porsche interested in cooperation with Google Thursday's...
Before we start, why has it fallen so much? The influence of price levels has been one of the most determining factors that led the EURUSD exchange...
Shares of Ubisoft (UBI.FR), French video game company, are slumping almost 20% in today's trading. Poor performance of the company's stock can...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing major currencies today. JPY gains thanks to reports in Japanese media that suggested Bank of Japan is planning...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from 3 Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with Nasdaq posting gains for the fourth day in a row. Dow Jones gained 0.80%, S&P 500 moved...
European indices finished today's session higher, with the benchmark DAX hovering near 11 month high of 15000 pts despite fresh hawkish comments...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased pre-market losses and is trading slightly higher on Wednesday despite the fact that JPMorgan downgraded the used car seller...
The pullback seen on Wall Street at the end of Monday's session was quickly erased. On Wednesday, the US100 jumped 1% towards highs from the beginning...