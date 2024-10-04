USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The largest financial institutions in the US will publish their results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday and at the beginning of next week. Taking...
Publication of today’s report from the US Department of Energy caused minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly jumped above...
Euro continues to climb higher supported by another set of hawkish comments from ECB officials. Following Schnabel and Villeroy, today Rehn joined the...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) plans to expand its Texas factory Salesforce (CRM.US) plunges after Bernstein...
Euro is the best performing G10 currency on Wednesday, while Swiss Frank is the top laggard. Euro continues to appreciate on recent hawkish remarks from...
Airline stocks dropped slightly in off-hours trading on Wednesday after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage caused widespread delays and...
European stock market indices benefit from the risk-on moods seen during the Wall Street session yesterday. DE30 broke above the 15,000 pts mark for the...
DAX one step closer to the 15,000 point barrier Powell's poor comments boosted market bulls Investors' attention now focuses...
A pack of Australian data for November has been released during an otherwise quiet Asian session. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with retail...
European indices open higher DOE report on watch after massive build signaled by API data Number of speeches from ECB members In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with small-caps and tech shares outperforming. Dow Jones gained 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.70%...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax falling 0.12%, while pharma giant Bayer stock jumped more than 4% on news...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 6.0% on Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange announced plans to lay-off 950 employees or 20.0% of...
In today's analysis, we'll take a look at the technical situation of the AUDUSD pair. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that the price...
Cocoa price fell sharply on Tuesday and paused a recent upward move caused by higher than average temperatures in top producer Ivory Coast. Meanwhile ICE...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Powell remarks did not cause stir on the markets Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to cut 20.0% of its...