US500 erases early losses on Powell remarks. Markets focus on inflation data
Futures linked to major Wall Street indices bounced off daily lows , while dollar erased some of the early gains following publication of FED's Chair...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
DAX brakes bullish momentum Markets await FED Powell speech Automakers publish their 2022 delivery data Tuesday's trading...
Oil Chinese economic reopening may lead to a jump in oil demand. Chinese authorities issued additional batch of oil import quotas for domestic...
Tesla faces a rating review near $100 per share TSLA shares approached $100 at the end of the year, weighed down by the perfect pessimistic...
Pre-session sentiment around Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) is nearly depressed, lifting the listing nearly 25% lower from yesterday's closing levels. The...
The British pound climbed to a 3-week high against the US dollar yesterday. The move was driven mostly by USD weakness. However, traders were also offered...
European stock markets set for flat opening Powell to speak on central bank independence at 2:00 pm GMT Speeches from governors of...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as risk momentum faded in the afternoon. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.34% lower,...
Majority of European equity markets extended gains on Monday and jumped to 7-month highs, with Dax rising 1.25%, the highest since end-March 2022 with...
The risk-on sentiment clearly supports not only stock indices and commodities prices, but also cryptocurrencies. During Tuesday's session, Bitcoin...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares more than 32.0% in another volatile session, as buyers attempt to erase some of the recent heavy losses as the WSJ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
NATGAS bounced off the 2021 lows at $3.20 MMBtu during today's session on a spike in oil prices and forecasts for higher gas demand next week than...
Major bourses from Europe and US extend sharp gains from the prior week as China's borders reopening and easing interest rate hike concerns in the...
Today’s session is marked by a strong recovery of the euro against the US dollar, following the good performance of equities which also reflects...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) rebounds despite bankruptcy concerns Lululemon (LULU.US)...
The pound sterling ended 2022 almost 11% lower, which was the worst performance since 2016, when Brits decided to leave the EU. However GBPUSD rose sharply...
Stocks open the week higher, futures slow down bullish momentum Sentix index slightly above expectations Mynaric (M0Y.DE) gains new...
