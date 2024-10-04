Standard Chartered surges on takeover rumors
Shares of Standard Chartered (STAN.UK) are rallying over 10% today. Stock surged on news that the First Abu Dhabi Bank is exploring a takeover bid for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Shares of Standard Chartered (STAN.UK) are rallying over 10% today. Stock surged on news that the First Abu Dhabi Bank is exploring a takeover bid for...
The German leading index is encountering strong resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gained around 700 points this week, almost reaching the...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to 204k in the week ending December 31st, from the previous week's revised level of...
ADP employment report for December, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
Thursday's trading session on the Old Continent brings somewhat subdued sentiment after the recent surge and yesterday's FOMC Minutes. The German...
FOMC minutes released yesterday have been rather hawkish with the document noting that US central bankers do not expect rate cuts in 2023. It also noted...
European indices set for flat opening ADP report expected to show 150k jobs gain in December Speeches from 3 Fed members (Harker,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher in spite of release of hawkish FOMC minutes from December meeting. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow...
European indices extended gains for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with DAX adding 2.18% amid signs that inflation in the Eurozone may have...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were hawkish but investors were expecting this narrative. The document did not present many new information...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as hawkish but initially did not triggered any major moves...
USD erased early gains as traders digested mixed data from the labour market. US job openings fell slightly to 10.45 million in November but remained at...
The US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.US) reached settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, under which it is forced to pay...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) shares fell more than 5.0% on Wednesday after UBS downgraded the tech giant to “neutral” from “buy” and lowered ...
Today at 07:00 pm GMT the Minutes from the December FOMC meeting will be released. What is worth knowing before today's event? The Fed raised...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 48.4 in December from 49.0 in the previous month remaining in contraction zone, slightly bellow...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher ISM manufacturing at 3:00 pm GMT FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Salesforce (CRM.US) surges...
Shares of haptic technology company Immersion (IMMR.US) gained nearly 8% in yesterday's session and are trading 3% higher before the open as investors...
In spite of positive moods on the equity markets, oil prices are dropping hard today. Oil extends downward move launched yesterday as concerns over high...