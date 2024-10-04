US OPEN: Wall Street under downward pressure at the start of the last session of 2022
The last trading session on Wall Street in 2022 begins with declines in the quotations of the largest stock market stocks. The macroeconomic calendar for...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The shares of electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) are trading nearly 30% below IPO levels and have lost nearly 84% since the beginning of the year. Saudi...
Mesa Air (MESA.US) shares fell sharply before the opening bell after the regional carrier posted a wider quarterly loss and weak revenue numbers. Company...
CNBC TV reported citing government sources that Apple (AAPL.US) wants China's BYD Electronics to be able to enter into a joint venture with the...
The Canadian dollar strengthens against the greenback during the final session of the year amid slight improvement in the risk appetite. Some analysts...
The last trading session of 2022 on the Old Continent began with declines in the valuations of major listed companies. Futures on the German DAX index...
The GBPJPY pair extends yesterday's losses as BoJ announced the third day of bond market moves, which supports Yen as investors expect a more...
European markets set to open lower Some markets will be open with reduced hours Chicago PMI for December Flash CPI reading from Spain European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 1.75%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq moved 2.57% higher. Small-cap...
Indices on Wall Street are erasing the declines of the past few days and continuing to rise in near euphoric mood. The S&P 500 is trading up 1.82%,...
Medical companies are experiencing a 'second youth' today on a wave of reports of an increasingly severe coronavirus pandemic in China. According...
Apple erases declines from yesterday's session, US100 gains more than 2% Tesla gains on bullish comments from Morgan Stanley US unemployment...
4:00 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +0.718mb. Expected: -1.52 mb (API: -1.3 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: -3.105...
EIA NATURAL GAS CHANGE BCF ACTUAL -213B (FORECAST -199B, PREVIOUS -87B) NATGAS gains slightly after the EIA report!
Thursday's trading session on Wall Street brings gains in stock indexes. The mood is improved mainly by Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which are gaining dynamically...
Shares of high-performance materials and nanocomposites company Meta Materials (MMAT.US) are trading 3% higher today before the open, following yesterday's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.225 million in the week ended December 24, compared to 216k reported in the previous...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock snapped its recent losing streak on Wednesday as some analysts still consider the EV giant as a good investment idea for next year. Yesterday...