Morning wrap (26.12.22)
Almost every stock market is on holiday on Monday due to Christmas Wall Street usually operates on December 26, but the day off was postponed as Christmas...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US core PCE inflation dropped from 5.0 to 4.7% YoY, while market expected slowdown to 4.6% YoY Headline PCE inflation dropped from 6.1% to...
Oil prices continue to recover. WTI trades at the highest level since December 5, 2022 and closes in on $80 per barrel area, where 50-session moving average...
The final trading week on the markets will wrap up this rather disappointing year. In 2022, the main drivers of market volatility were central banks and...
Precious metals rally as USD pulls back Gold tests $1,800 resistance Platinum jumps over 4% and trades above $1,000 Some...
US indices trade flat after first hour of final pre-Christmas session Dow Jones bounces off 50-session moving average US PCE core...
The US data pack for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data which initially was considered by markets...
US natural gas prices have been dropping significantly over the past few days. NATGAS dropped below $5 per MMBTu and is now testing a key long-term upward...
Data pack for November: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.5% YoY vs 5.6% YoY expected (6.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
GDP revision pushed Wall Street lower Final release of US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed an upward revision. This has increased concerns on the market...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 returns above 14000 pts BMW Group (BMW.DE) expands cooperation with Solid Power Europe...
Natgas prices continue to move lower even despite growing supply concerns. Recent weather forecasts indicate that a winter storm will affect a large parts...
The USDCAD pair may experience elevated volatility today around 1:30 pm GMT as several interesting data sets from both economies will be released. Market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for November US Personal income and spending data European index futures point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, however managed to erase a large part of early losses. S&P 500 fell 1.45%, Dow Jones dropped...
European indices erased early gains and finished session sharply lower, with DAX plunging 1.39% tracking Wall Street lower, after the final release...
Sell-off on Wall Street intensifies following a batch of upbeat economic data reinforced the case for further monetary policy tightening. Tech sector is...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock continues its freefall, dropping more than 7.0% during today's session and some analysts point out that this may be tax...
Shares of the largest used car dealer in the US, CarMax (KMX.US) came under supply-side pressure today amid weak financial results for the fiscal quarter...