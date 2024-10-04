BREAKING: NATGAS plunges after EIA report
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -87 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply at the beginning of today's session as fresh data from the US sparked additional concerns that the Federal Reserve...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US GDP for Q3 revised higher Micron Technology (MU.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Three...
US data pack for third quarter of 2022 was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on GDP revision and it surprised to the upside. Core PCE...
The short-term recovery is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is retreating from the weekly high (14,227 points) and slipping into negative territory...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market expected the main one-week repo rate to...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 pulls back from 50- and 200-period moving average on H4 interval Rheinmetall...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT is expected to leave the main one-week...
European indices set for higher opening CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Final release of US GDP report for Q3 Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.49%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session sharply higher, with Dax adding 1.54% as stocks tried to recover from a recent sell-off ahead of the holiday...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Wednesday despite mixed quarterly figures. Company which is considered as one of the economy bellwethers plans...
Shares of Swatch Group (UHR.CH), a leading Swiss watchmaking consortium, are up nearly 2.5% today. Are investors slowly starting to evaluate the results...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy but failed to trigger major moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.3 in December, from the previous month's upwardly revised 101.4 (intialal...
European indices started to recover strongly during yesterday's session, but it is today the indices are shining strongly in the green. Almost all...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock plunges after analyst downgrade Nike (NKE.US) and FedEx (FDX.US) shares...
Nike (NKE.US) reported great financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ending November 30, 2022. Revenue and earnings per share beat analysts...
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.8% YoY in November from 6.9% in October, above market expectations of 6.6%. Today's...