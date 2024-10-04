GBPUSD breaks below major support
Despite relatively low volatility sellers managed to push the GBPUSD pair below major support at 1.2150, which is marked with previous price reactions...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
According to reports from the Electrek portal, Tesla will stop employment and is preparing for another wave of employee layoffs due to gloomy macroeconomic...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,060 pts Aurubis cancels dividend policy, share swing...
Yesterday's BoJ decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield was a hawkish one and has sent JPY spiking while equity markets plunged. However,...
European stock market indices set to open higher Canadian CPI seen slowing from 6.9 to 6.6% YoY in November US Conference Board index...
US indices managed to recover from early declines and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with the DAX falling 0.42% as traders continued to digest hawkish messages from major...
Soaring silver prices are driving the listings of mining companies, which are dominating share price gains on Wall Street today. Gainers in today's...
NATGAS fell more than 8.0% during today's session as prospects of warmer weather forecasts over the next two weeks overshadowed news regarding reopening...
USDJPY extended sell-off sparked by the recent BoJ move and broke below the 132.00 level. One of the most traded currency pairs fell nearly 600 pips only...
Silver price rose sharply on Tuesday and is approaching an eight-month high as investors try to assess how FED's aggressive tightening process...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) part-owner and investor billionaire Lawrence Stroll has increased his stake to block a possible takeover bid for Aston Martin...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Lucid (LCID.US) stock surges after raising $1.5 billion Beam Therapeutics (BEAM.US)...
Filecoin's price has been falling in recent days as investors questioned the cryptocurrency's utility and risky assets came under pressure from...
Canada retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed but it did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
Data from pipelines in the U.S. show that Freeport terminal is starting to take gas out of the system, which means that the Texas export terminal is likely...
Oil Citigroup expects oil demand to grew by just 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 with supply growing at a much higher pace According...
European indices recover from earlier losses DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Rheinmtall shares drop after Germany halts...
