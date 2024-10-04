Chart of the day - EURJPY (20.12.2022)
Bank of Japan surprised markets today with a decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield from 25 basis points to 50 basis points. While interest...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European markets set for higher opening JPY spikes after BoJ widens YCC band Housing market data from US, retail sales from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.49%. Russell 2000...
Japanese yen is a mover today following Bank of Japan meeting. While the Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, it decided to review its yield...
The major cryptocurrency is losing ground today on a wave of declines in major stock market indices, which have been dominated by the Fed's unyielding...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX up 0.36%, as Germany’s IFO Business Climate data showed a third consecutive...
The EU estabilized gas price cap at 180 EUR M/Wh is currently being widely commented on by representatives of the political and economic world. Kremlin: EU...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock erased all of the pre-market gains and is trading nearly 1.5% lower despite Jefferies upgrading its stance on the drug maker to...
US stocks continue to move lower on Monday after three major Wall Street indices posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September...
NATGAS price broke below $6.0/MMBtu at the beginning of new week as forecasts of milder weather may lowere heating demand in late December. Last week,...
The German federal government has approved an increase in Uniper's (UN01.DE) share capital to €25 billion, prompting a sharp improvement in sentiment...
Citibank analysts shared a forecast with the market in which they estimate that gold bullion prices could reach $1,900 per ounce in the second half of...
The pair EUR/USD has been penalized by the weak performance of equities last week, while the USD has been recovering as investors keep moving away from...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on latest Musk's Twitter pool Meta Platforms (META.US)...
Tesla shares are gaining nearly 3% before the open after Elon Musk announced that he would surrender the results of a poll organized by himself on Twitter....
The Algorand cryptocurrency is losing even though the developers partnered with FIFA a few months ago. As a result, the Algorand logo was visible during...
Today Volkswagen (VOW.1DE) shares fall is effect of special dividend ex-date in amount of 19,06 EUR for Porsche IPO shares. But the company still expects...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests and defends 14,000 pts area Porsche joins DAX index Stock markets in...
EURJPY is a pair that has seen some movements today. The pair has dipped below the 200-hour moving average during the Asian trading as yen gained on media...