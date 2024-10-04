Chart of the day - NATGAS (19.12.2022)
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trade with a big bearish price gap. NATGAS is trading around 6% lower on the day. Improved weather...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices set to open higher German IFO indices for December at 9:00 am GMT Speech from ECB's De Guindos Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Nikkei traded 1% lower while Kospi declined 0.6%. Indices from China...
Downbeat sentiment caused by the hawkish stance of major central banks persisted today and put further pressure on global indices The DAX...
The US Department of Energy announced that in February it intends to start buying crude oil to replenish its strategic reserves. It will be a very small...
Adobe (ADBE.US) shares rose over 3.5% on Friday after the software company recorded better than expected quarterly earnings, while revenue matched analysts’...
All major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as traders remain concerned about the global economic slowdown as central banks around the world moved...
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing strong declines today, after the accounting firm Mazars, which recently created a report on the Bitcoin reserves of the...
Global financial markets are heading towards the end of a wild week during which major central banks, namely Fed and ECB, triggered massive volatility...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 in December from 47.7 in November, well below market forecasts of 47.7 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 below key support Meta Platforms (META.US) surges on JPMorgan upgrade Three major...
Gas prices in the US continue to move lower after buyers failed to break above key resistance at 47.00 level again yesterday. Yesterday's EIA report...
A Bank of England survey of market participants indicated yields on 10-year gilts at 3.5% at the end of June 2023 and 3% at the end of December 2023: UK...
The shares of Planet Labs (PL.US), one of the leading providers of satellite data and imaging, are gaining nearly 11% after the company reported better-than-expected...
Thanks to a breakthrough in biotechnology made by two researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020, it will soon be possible to treat genetic diseases and...
Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) shares soared more than 100% before the opening of today's Wall Street session on news of the company's acquisition...
Yesterday's ECB conference and Christine Lagarde's stance surprised the markets, which did not expect that the ECB, so far conservative in its...
France has signed a contract for the next phase of development of the next-generation European FCAS jet program. According to the French Ministry of the...
The last trading session on the German market this week brings declines in the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investor sentiment once again came under...