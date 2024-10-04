Chart of the day - US500 (16.12.2022)
The Hawkish Fed exerted pressure on global equity indices and this pressure was magnified a day later by an even more hawkish ECB. S&P 500 (US500)...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Europe were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. Data came in mixed with...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Speeches from ECB and Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower as hawkish ECB added to post-FOMC pressures. S&P 500 dropped 2.49%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with DAX falling 3.28% as hawkish ECB spooked investors. The European...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors expect that the Fed will maintain its current stance on interest rates for longer. Also...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock fell sharply on Thursday after the social media company was downgraded by Jefferies to hold from buy and lowered its price target...
It seemed that today's ECB meeting would not bring any surprises and would basically remain overshadowed by the Federal Reserve or even the SNB. Although...
GBPUSD pair fell over 200 pips today as investors digested the latest BoE decision to hike interest rates by 50 bps to 3.5%, a 14-year high. This...
Moderna (MRNA.US) and Merck (MRK.US) are gearing up to launch the first phase 3 trial of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine after studies showed it could be...
The shares of next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NVAX.US) have come under pressure in the face of a $125 million offer to sell common stock. The...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that US supplies of natural gas decreased by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish FED and ECB weigh on US stocks US fell retail sales more than expected in November Novavax...
U.S. regulators will be given access to conduct audits of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street, according to the latest reports from Bloomberg. The...
The German benchmark index is heading for the 14,000 point mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 falls to a multi-week low on Thursday after the breakout...
ECB President Lagarde started its press conference with with readout of policy statement Opening statement: Cited high energy costs...
Blockchain Algorand has announced that its blockchain technology is involved in the development of Italy's Fideiussioni Digitali digital platform,...
US retail sales report for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Data turned out to be a disappointment with headline retail sales dropping 0.6%...
The ECB lifted interest rates by 50 bps during December meeting,which is a fourth rate increase, following two consecutive 75bps hikes. That takes the...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2.50 % as widely expected. However, the ECB informs that it is clearly raising inflation...