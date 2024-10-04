Will Kazatomprom - biggest uranium producer benefit from cooperation with China?
The world's largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) listed on the London Stock Exchange last week announced that the first...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 3.50 % as widely...
ECB will announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Apart from the rate decision, the European Central Bank will also publish new...
Thursday's German trading session brings declines in the valuations of the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investors' attention after yesterday's...
Swiss National Bank has already announced a 50 bp rate hike but there are 2 more major central banks, who are also scheduled to make rate decision today...
Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am GMT and offered no surprise. Interest rates were increased by 50 basis points with...
European indices set for lower opening Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and ECB US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a hawkish Fed. While 50 bp rate hike was in-line with expectations, median dot-plot for...
FOMC delivered a 50 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations Median dot-plot moved from 4.6 to 5.1% for 2023, from 3.9 to 4.1% in 2024...
FOMC decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, to 4.25-4.50% range, which was a decision in-line with market expectations. However, stock market...
FOMC rate decision turned out to be in-line with market expectations - US central bank delivered a 50 bp rate hike to 4.25-4.50% range. Decision to hike...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT and it turned out to be in-line with market expectations. The US central bank hiked...
Gains on cryptocurrencies are continuing today, with global financial markets in general being in a risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin, the...
The results of CAR-T cells modified with CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology (CRSP.US) according to GlobalData analysts represent a significant...
Wall Street indices build on yesterday's gains as the FOMC rate decision draws large. All major US stock market indices trade over 0.5% higher at press...
Drive Shack (DS.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today with the company's share price dropping over 60% on the day. Drive Shack announced...
Official government report on US oil inventories has just been released. While API report released yesterday hinted at a big 7.82 mb build in crude oil...
US indices launch cash session little changed US100 maintains previous trading range after failing to break above 12,100 pts Delta...
Wizz Air (WIZZ.UK) Low-cost airlines are burdened by the risk of an economic slowdown and the resulting lower demand from a market that prefers 'budget'...