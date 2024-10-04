Cryptocurrencies are waiting for higher volatility ahead of FOMC decission 📊
Cryptocurrencies await the Fed's decision on interest rates. This year, the Federal Reserve's press conferences have caused a surge in volatility...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Cryptocurrencies await the Fed's decision on interest rates. This year, the Federal Reserve's press conferences have caused a surge in volatility...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings moderate declines in the DAX index. Investors' attention today is focused on the FOMC decision,...
The dollar index fell below 104 on Wednesday after sliding overnight as lower US CPI inflation reading fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will outline...
GBPUSD pair pulled back slightly today as traders digested latest economic data from Great Britain. Yesterday’s UK jobs report showed the unemployment...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT DOE report on oil inventories Stock markets in Europe are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher, however erased most of the early gains. S&P 500 gained 0.73%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and...
European indices rose sharply on Tuesday with DAX 40 surging 2.51% to around 14,480 points, driven by gains in the real estate, technology, energy sectors...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares jumped more than 8.0% after Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the social media platform to 'overweight' from 'neutral',...
Withdrawals from the Binance exchange are on the rise. According to earlier data from analytics platform Nansen, Binance experienced a record $902 million...
Despite the negative sentiment caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange and the unclear situation of its main competitor Binance, major cryptocurrencies...
Oil prices rose around 3.0% on Tuesday as softer than expected CPI data and growing optimism about China's reopening overshadowed the rising number...
NATGAS prices rose sharply on Tuesday following a set of new weather forecasts which indicate that a big part of the US will face much colder than anticipated...
Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose 25% today after results of a new mRNA vaccine showed promise in a preliminary study. Also gaining along with Moderna are...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US inflations slows down more than expected in November Oracle (ORCL.US) stock surges on upbeat...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks and inflation. Investors are now wondering if, after a cycle of interest rate...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released and showed a deceleration in price growth. The data came in below expectations...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 5th month to 7.1% in November, from 7.7% in October and below forecasts of 7.3%. The...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator