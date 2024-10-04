Chart of the day - NATGAS (12.12.2022)
Beginning of the week on the markets has been rather calm so far. Indices from Asia-Pacific moved lower but scale of declines was moderate. Similar picture...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices set for lower opening FOMC, ECB, BoE and SNB to announce rate decisions this week UK monthly GDP report shows positive...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.4% lower, Kospi declined 0.7%...
US PPI inflation fell to 7.4%YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month, missing analysts’ estimates of 7.2%YoY. Core PPI inflation remained...
According to unconfirmed sources operator TC Energy is said to be planning a partial Keystone restart beginning on December 10th. As a result oil sell-off...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) shares surged more than 16.0% on Friday after the software company recorded solid quarterly results. Company earned ...
TNOTE bounced off a very important level as following recent inflation figures that indicate that prices are not easing as fast as the market would like....
Precious metals rose sharply in the afternoon amid weaker US dollar even as producer price inflation rose more than expected in November, adding to market...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
While the Christmas lull is looming large, it is not there yet and surely won't be here next week. Investors are gearing up for the final 2022 rate...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.10 in December from 56.8 in November, above market forecasts of 56.9, preliminary estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI eases less than expected Lululemon (LULU.US) stock plunges on weak financial outlook Three...
The world's largest investment fund BlackRock (BLK.US), with nearly $8 trillion under management, has shared its predictions for the stock market and...
The US Army has awarded Bell Textron (TXT.US) a contract worth a total of $1.3 billion to produce a helicopter that will replace the aging UH-60 Black...
Today's PPI inflation figures surprised investors and triggered some moves on the markets. The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US...
O maior fundo de investimento do mundo BlackRock (BLK.US), com quase 8 triliões de dólares sob gestão, partilhou as suas previsões...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 7.4% YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month and above market expectations of 7.2%. Core PPI...
US PPI inflation report is a piece of data that is often overlooked by investors. However, today's reading will be different as it will come ahead...
Improving risk sentiment weighed on the greenback and lifted risk-sensitive currencies such as AUD during today's session. Easing covid restrictions...