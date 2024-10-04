CHNComp tests key resistance
Chinese equities had a robust session as optimism stemming from China’s shifting policy on Covid overshadowed fears of a global recession at least...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The German leading index is moving away from important resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is falling this week, having recently respected the 61.8%...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The DAX is posting moderate declines for another day in a row...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row yesterday but the scale of declines was smaller than in previous two days when all major Wall Street benchmarks...
European indices set for higher opening No new announcements on relaxing restrictions in China Speeches from ECB, SNB and BoC members European...
US indices have another downbeat session behind but declines on Wednesday were not as steep as on Monday or Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Nasdaq...
Major European indices extended recent losses, with DAX closing 0.57% lower as investors continued to weigh persistent fears of a global recession,...
Brent and WTI crude both fell over 2.0% and deepened recent declines as a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories failed to recover optimism...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock fell over 3.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the vacation rental company to underweight from equal-weight due to...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.1455 Target:...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.0541 Target:...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis with the USDJPY currency pair, where sellers have the upperhand since the second half of October....
Carvana (CVNA.US) in 2021 was referred to as the 'automotive Amazon' and one of the favorite companies of hedge funds, along with one of the winners...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected, while...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.25 % as widely expected and pushing borrowing costs to the highest since...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US500 below major support Apple (AAPL.US) scales self-driving plans Three major...
Shares of Credit Suisse Bank (CSGN.US), which caused a flurry of stock market speculation around the bank's potential bankruptcy and insolvency in...
In recent days GBPUSD moved further away from six-month high of $1.2355 reached earlier this month as recession fears sparked demand for safe haven assets...