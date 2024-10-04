NATGAS approaches key support
NATGAS plunged below $6MMBtu as weather forecasts for the US predict higher temperatures over the next two weeks. Meanwhile Freeport is expected...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The first trading session on the German stock exchange this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of stocks included in the DAX index. Investors'...
The Eurozone's composite PMI index remains unchanged at 47.8 points, meaning that businesses have seen recession coming for five months now. We...
In recent weeks, Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its manufacturing outside China. The Middle Kingdom has long dominated the Silicon Valley...
Price cap on Russian oil There was quite a lot of action on the oil market as of late. EU and G7 countries decided to implement a price cap on Russian...
As reported by Reuters today, China may classify the Covid-19 virus threat as Category B starting in January, greatly improving sentiment toward the Chinese...
Despite FTX-induced market declines, from which the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have yet to recover, Litecoin has erased all gains and is now nearly...
A very interesting week for oil has begun. OPEC+ decided to leave policy and output levels unchanged at a virtual meeting yesterday. Such a decision was...
European indices set for flat opening Sanctions on Russian oil go live Non-manufacturing ISM index for November at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly higher while Kospi and Nifty pulled...
Majority of European indices finished today’s session lower, weighed by stocks from oil, gas and tech sectors. Dax was the top performer with...
DoorDash (DASH.US) stock dropped 2.8% on Friday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the food delivery platform to “sector perform” from “outperform”...
European Union governments will implement a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below market...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Next week will not see the release of top-tier US economic releases, like the NFP report, but will include some noteworthy survey data, including services...
After the publication of the NFP report we could observe a dynamic strengthening of the dollar, which caused the EURUSD to plunge. However, looking technically...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed: Labor shortage has fueled inflation. It looks like the labor supply will still remain limited; Fewer workers...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP well above market estimates Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) stock slumps on weak financial outlook Three...
