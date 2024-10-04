BREAKING: USD weakens slightly after downbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI report
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
South African Rand weakened sharply on Wednesday following the latest political scandal called “Farmgate”. President Ramaphosa is alleged...
Investor sentiment this week has been and continues to be focused on two events. The first, of course, is yesterday's Powell speech and the relatively...
US data pack for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it showed slight deceleration. Core PCE fell...
Dollar index plunged to a 15-week low of 105.30 following yesterday’s dovish comments from Powell. Fed Chair said that “slowing down at this...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indexes. Although Powell's dovish comments yesterday bolstered...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that it would make sense to moderate the pace of policy tightening in the light of recent macroeconomic data. He...
European indices set for higher opening ISM manufacturing for November, PCE inflation for October Revisions of November's manufacturing...
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday as Powell paved a way for a smaller 50 basis point rate hike in December. S&P 500 gained 3.09%, Dow Jones...
Jerome Powell speech was much anticipated on the markets as the disinflation story gathers momentum ahead of the December Fed meeting. While the initial...
European indices finished today's session higher, with German DAX adding nearly 0.3%, thanks to solid performance of oil, mining and automakers...
The US dollar weakened while equites moved higher after Fed Chair Powell dovish comments. During his speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell ...
Shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US) shares plunged nearly 20.0% on Wednesday as weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat quarterly results. Company...
NATGAS behaves in a strange way during today's session. The temporary demand for electricity, heat and industrial use in the US is relatively high...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell sharply while gasoline stockpiles...
The number of job openings in the United States idecreased to 10.334 million in October from downwardly revised 10.687 million in the previous...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Fed Chair Powell to speak on the economy and inflation at 6:30 pm GMT Hormel (HRL.US)...
US GDP data for Q3 2022 was revised higher to 2.9% from initial reading 2.6% , above market consensus of 2.7%. The strongest reading...
ADP employment report for November, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...