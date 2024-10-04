BREAKING: Indices jump after big ADP miss
ADP employment report for November, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
ADP employment report for November, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
Wednesday's German trading session brings better sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on the Eurozone inflation...
BITCOIN Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin, which is trying to erase some of the losses from strong sell-off from the beginning of November....
Crude prices saw a small dip today after 10:00 am GMT after the media reported that OPEC decided to cancel the joint technical committee (JTC) meeting....
CPI inflation reading for November for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As usual, release comes after data from EU member countries...
US equities and the US dollar will be on watch today. Not only do we have an ADP employment report release scheduled for 1:15 pm GMT, which will be a final...
European indices set for higher opening Powell to speak on the economy and inflation in the evening ADP report expected to show 200k...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq moved 0.59% lower, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, as losses across tech and consumer sectors overshadowed gains of mining and oil companies....
Apple Inc (AAPL.US) stock erased premarket gains and is trading 1.6% lower after TF International Securities analysts lowered their iPhone...
OIL.WTI pulled away from major resistance around $80.00 as OPEC+ may maintain its current policy, according to Reuters. News agency cited five sources,...
Bulls are continuing to buy U.S. casino stocks today. Thanks to the renewal of licenses in China's gambling capital, Macau, and JP Morgan's recommendation...
During yesterday's session we mentioned an interesting technical situation on the crude oil market. Looking at the OIL.WTI chart, the price tested...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.2 in November, from 102.5 in previous month, slightly above market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US2000 is testing major support United Parcel Service (UPS.US) rises after Deutsche...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the second quarter. The Gross Domestic Product in Canada...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 10.0% YoY in November, from 10.4% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 10.4%. Goods...
Oil Oil prices dropped at the beginning of this week amid a wave of anti-Covid protests in China Market hopes that in spite of a higher...