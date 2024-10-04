Uniper shares tumbles 7% 📉 Germany will save the company?
As a massive LNG cargo from Australian energy company Woodside Enenrgy arrived in Europe for the first time, Uniper (UN01.DE) shares continue their sell-off,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
As a massive LNG cargo from Australian energy company Woodside Enenrgy arrived in Europe for the first time, Uniper (UN01.DE) shares continue their sell-off,...
EURUSD pair jumped to five month high at the beginning of new week despite weak market sentiment caused by protests in China. Nevertheless buyers struggle...
The first German trading session this week brings declines in the valuations of major companies. Investors are mainly focused on the situation on the shares...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Cryptocurrencies have come under pressure amid stress in the Bitcoin miner market, and Ethereum has retreated amid reports of record cryptocurrency inflows...
WTI oil is at its lowest level since late December 2021, and Brent is at its lowest levels since January this year. Thus, it can be said that oil has neutralized...
Santa Claus rally - a phenomenon in the stock market, which for many traders has woven a successful Christmas, and with a bit of luck - even spent in some...
Protests erupted in China over the weekend as discontent over strict anti-Covid measures in the country grew. Protests were sparked by the death of 10...
European markets trade lower Anti-Covid, anti-government protests in China spark risk-aversion Powell's speech and US jobs data...
Asian indices as well as European and US index futures launched new week lower amid new wave of protests in China Protests erupted...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the German DAX closing above the flatline, and notched its eighth consecutive week...
OIL.WTI failed to uphold bullish momentum and is set to end the week over 2% lower as worries of the Chinese pandemic situation and reports of a high price...
Despite thinner liquidity conditions US30 kept moving higher and bulls managed to break major resistance at 34330 pts, where August 2022 highs are located....
Meta Platforms' shares are under pressure as investors in the struggling 2022 haven't shared Mark Zuckerberg's enthusiasm around growing spending...
The Canadian dollar strengthened recently against the US dollar after BoC Gov. Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons that inflation remains...
The US Thanksgiving holiday is slowly coming to an end and liquidity conditions are expected to return to normal after the weekend. Next week will see...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 approaches major support Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) faces inventory problems Three...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock fell over 3% in premarket after Politico reported yesterday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will likely to...
Aluminium price fell below $2,400 per ton level, erasing some of the recent gains which were sparked by speculations that top consumer China may...