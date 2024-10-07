Activision Blizzard plunges in premarket amid potential FTC lawsuit
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock fell over 3% in premarket after Politico reported yesterday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will likely to...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Aluminium price fell below $2,400 per ton level, erasing some of the recent gains which were sparked by speculations that top consumer China may...
Looking at the chart of Litecoin on the H4 interval, we can observe an interesting technical situation. After the recent strong upward movement, a correction...
Mynaric (M0Y.DE) is operating in industrial laser communications business, producing optical communication terminals for the space, aerospace and...
Recent media speculation has been confirmed today with an announcement from People's Bank of China. Chinese central bank decided to lower reserve requirement...
Revision of German GDP report for Q3 2022 turned out to be a positive surprise with data being revised higher. German growth reached 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2022,...
European indices set for higher opening German Q3 GDP revised higher Shorter US session due to Thanksgiving European stock...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, Kospi and Nifty 50 moved 0.1% lower and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%. Indices from...
European indices extended gains for a third session Thursday, with DAX added 0.78% to 14,547, the highest since June 7th after the latest data showed...
NATGAS prices pulled further away from a 9-week high of $8.20 USD hit in the previous session on a smaller-than-expected draw in inventories last week...
Cash session on Wall Street did not take place today as investors from the US are celebrating Thanksgiving day, however futures markets will continue to...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
US traders are off in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but that does not stop the forex market. Greenback continues to weaken almost against...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with US500which managed to break above psychological resistance at 4000 pts which now acts as the...
The Christmas season and the so-called "Santa Claus Rally" suggest that during this time, companies likely to earn above-average profits...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings better investor sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the 14,500 point barrier and is being pulled...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, but did not trigger any major moves on markets. Key takeaways: ECB...
