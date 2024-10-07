Bitcoin price is still flat, but 'whales' are active 📌
The mood of the cryptocurrency market improved yesterday amid a positive index reaction to the FOMC minutes and news from Genesis Capital, which confirmed...
Market news
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
The German leading index is heading for the June high. W1 chart The DE30 is up 0.85% on Thursday, testing the 61.8% retracement of the downward movement...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. There was no surprise. One-week repo rate, the main...
GBPUSD is one the rise today. While the pair is mostly supported by weakening US dollar, some GBP bidding could be spotted recently. As a result, the pair...
FOMC minutes released yesterday in the evening were seen as dovish as they included mention that a number of Fed members saw it as appropriate to slow...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am GMT. The Swedish central bank was expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike, to 2.50%....
European index futures point to slightly higher opening ECB minutes, rate decision from Riksbank and CBRT US Thanksgiving holiday Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.99%. Russell 2000 traded...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as fresh PMI figures showed the Eurozone economic contraction eased in November and price...
Minutes from latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as dovish triggered moves on the markets. ...
Mario Centeno, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank dovishly commented today on monetary policy in the Eurozone: Centeno...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock is trading 5.05 lower despite the fact that the luxury department store chain beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
Despite concerns about the return of China's Covid Zero policy, which could hit Tesla's (TSLA.US) factories, shares of Elon Musk's flagship...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in November from 50.4 in October, well below market forecasts of 50.0 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Deere (DE.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Reuters reported, that German governemnt plans to introduce a 33% tax on windfall profits for energy companies. Shares of German energy companies dived...
Investors returned to the cryptocurrency market contributing to double-digit gains for some projects and giving hope for a renewed 'retest' of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.240 million in the week ended November 19, compared to 0.222 million reported...