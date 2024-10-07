DE30: Markets in Europe await U.S. data releases
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings moderate declines in indices. The DE30 is trading below yesterday's opening levels. The...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings moderate declines in indices. The DE30 is trading below yesterday's opening levels. The...
Oil slumps in European trade today on reports that the European Union is considering setting a price cap on Russian oil in the $65-70 per barrel range....
FOMC minutes is a key release of the day and the document will be published at 7:00 pm GMT. Policy statement that was released after the latest FOMC meeting...
Flash UK PMI indices for November were released today at 9:30 am GMT. Market expected both indices to remain in contraction territory (below 50 points)...
French and German flash PMI indices for November were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release came in mixed - while...
European indices set for slightly higher opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm GMT Flash PMIs for November from Europe and...
US indices traded higher yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks gaining over 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.36% each, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session higher on Tuesday, with DAX also rising above 14,430, the highest since early June. Oil and gas...
Zoom (ZM.US) stock managed to erase some of the premarket losses however is still trading 5.0% lower after the video-conferencing platform cut its annual...
The increasing amount of digital data being produced, trends of remote work using new technologies and optimization of enterprise costs are driving more...
Oil prices rose around 2.0% on Tuesday as WSJ reported that the G7 and the EU plan to introduce a cap on Russian oil prices tomorrow, in order to punish...
The Leak agency has reported that Mark Zuckerberg may step down as CEO of Meta next year, an unofficial source said. According to the article, Zuckerberg...
The European Commission proposed a cap on gas prices of €275/MWh. EU Energy Chief Simson emphasized that this mechanism is not a silver bullet for...
The Wall Street Journal reports that crypto-billionaire Justin Sun, creator of the TRON blockchain, is still considering a deal with FTX and has indicated...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) plunges despite upbeat quarterly results Three...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock jumped more than 7.0% before the opening bell , after the consumer electronics and appliances retailer posted upbeat results...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major...
Hungarian Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 13.00 %, as widely expected. Desposit interesr...
The Chinese city of Shanghai will tighten Covidian restrictions for people entering the city starting November 24. At this point, markets have not overreacted...