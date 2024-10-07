DE30: DAX seeks to maintain the ongoing uptrend
Tuesday's trading session on European markets brings slightly better sentiment. The DE30 is trading close to yesterday's closes and remains in...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Oil Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that OPEC+ is considering a 500 thousand barrels per day increase in oil production, sending oil price...
As of November, the early electric and natural gas company NiSource Inc. (NI.US) released its third-quarter 2022 results. As is the case with most utility...
Bitcoin is trying to defend key support near $15,500. Cryptocurrencies came under pressure again amid reports from Bloomberg, which citing its sources...
A recent recovery move on USDCAD has run into an obstacle. Pair tested the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500 mark yesterday but failed to break...
European indices set for flat opening Canadian retail sales for October, API report on US oil inventories Speeches from 3 Fed and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech shares underperforming. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% lower and Nasdaq...
Majority of European indexes finished today's session slightly below the flatline, dragged down by poor performance of mining and oil sectors. China...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock plunged over 9.5% on Monday after some users of the sports betting company were hacked and funds were removed from their accounts. Sports...
Oil prices launched a massive recovery move after Saudi officials denied earlier WSJ reports regarding increasing OPEC+ oil output. Saudi Energy Minister...
NATGAS price jumped over 6% higher on Monday, extending last week’s 7% rally as forecasts of an early start to colder winter weather ramped up demand...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.6114 Target: 0.5900 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US30 tests major support JD.com (JD.US) plunges on China Covid concerns Three major Wall...
OIL.WTI price fell nearly 4.0% on Monday after WSJ reported that OPEC reportedly is considering increasing production by up to 500,000 b/d. The OPEC+ meeting...
Disney (DIS.US) shares jumped nearly 9.0% before the opening bell after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as...