DE30: DAX edges lower at the start of an interesting week
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading below the dash and remains in the region of the peaks...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
The euro has been recovering against the US dollar over the last few weeks, however, there are some signs that there is still some bearish pressure. EUR/USD...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weak start to the week, with bitcoin retreating back to the $16,000 area amid growing concerns about the domino effect...
EURUSD is having a big week ahead. The pair will have plenty of chances and opportunities to move on including FOMC minutes (Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT), ECB...
European indices set to open little changed German PPI with a massive drop in October 2022 RBNZ rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first stock market session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.0% lower...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 index jumped over 1% driven by gains among utilities and energy stocks, while adding...
Foot Locker (FL.US) stock rose sharply on Friday after the apparel and footwear retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures and lifted its...
Oil prices extended downward move on Friday as a weakening demand outlook overshadowed supply-side concerns. China reportedly asked the Saudis to ship...
Next week will be a shorter one, at least in terms of market liquidity, as US markets and traders will be off for Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving....
FED Collins shared relatively hawkish comments with the market: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored 75 bp rate hike remain...
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance at the end of the week registered a record daily inflow of BTC in its history, suggesting that...
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 below key resistance JD.com (JD.US) surges on better than expected earnings Three...
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
Producer prices in Canada rose sharply to 2.4% MoM in October, from flat reading in September and against market expectations of a 0.4%...
Gap (GPS.US) shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell after the clothing and accessories retailer posted solid results for the third...
The last trading session on European markets this week brings better sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the dash and back to the tops of the consolidation...
