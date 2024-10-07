Stock of the week - Cisco Systems (17.11.2022)
With increasingly loud announcements of a looming recession on the one hand, and hopes of falling inflation giving the Fed a chance for a pivot on the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
With increasingly loud announcements of a looming recession on the one hand, and hopes of falling inflation giving the Fed a chance for a pivot on the...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) trades slightly higher in the premarket trading, following the release of an earnings report for fiscal Q3 (August-October period). Report...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash. Investors' attention today is focused...
Ukraine's infrastructure minister announced that Black Sea grain exports deal, brokered between Ukraine and Russia by Turkey and the United Nations,...
European indices set for higher opening Revision of European CPI data, second-tier releases from the US 4 Fed members scheduled to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.83%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.54%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with German DAX dropped 1.0%, led by an over 6% loss in Mercedes...
The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro after Bloomberg sources at the European Central Bank indicated that policymakers will...
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US), until recently still the fastest growing used car sales platform in the US, are under pressure today, losing nearly 13%. The...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell over 13.0% on Wednesday after the cruise line operator plans to increase the debt again. Company announced a $1 billion convertible...
USDIDX Let’s start our analysis from the USD index chart (USDIDX). One can notice on the D1 interval, we can see that the index continues to move...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly gave an interview to CNBC television today in which she commented on the situation in the US: According...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US retail sales well above expectations Target (TGT.US) stock plunges on weak financial...
The share price of Advance Auto Parts (AAP.US), a leading provider of used car parts and service in the U.S., fell 15% today after opening the session...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.10 % in October, after downwardly revised 0.1% MoM decline in September and missing market consensus...
Canadian CPI inflation data for October was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market expected headline price growth to remain unchanged at 6.9% YoY and actual...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than but it did not trigger any major moves...
The price of the major cryptocurrency has been receiving a narrow range between $16,000 and $17,000 for several days, signaling an imminent, renewed spike...