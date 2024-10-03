BREAKING: ADP data lower than expected; EURUSD up slightly 📌
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 122K; forecast 147K; previous 155K; In...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 122K; forecast 147K; previous 155K; In...
Oil prices are jumping over 2.5% today, following another increase in tensions in the Middle East. Two high-profile assassinations took place in the Middle...
Technology Companies Recovering Losses After Recent Sell-offs Airbus and Adidas Results in the background Overall Market Situation: Wednesday's...
After a series of the biggest declines since 2022, contracts on US100 are recovering today. The reason for such a surge is the quarterly financial report...
Facts: Bitcoin bounced off the key short-term support zone The long-term sentiment remains bullish Recommendation: Trade: Long position...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for July: HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; HICP ex Energy and Food: actual...
The focus for financial markets on Wednesday is central banks. The Bank of Japan announced its latest policy decision early this morning, and they hiked...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates. The benchmark rate was raised by 15 basis points from 0.1% to 0.25%, a surprising decision for the...
U.S. index contracts gain ahead of Fed meeting, semiconductor manufacturers gain after Q2 results On the wave of gains in Asia and the States, European...
Microsoft's quarterly report for Q2 2024, although higher than forecasts, failed to improve sentiment around the company. Margins in several of...
AMD is gaining in trading after the market close. The company reported impressive revenue growth, beat analysts' profitability expectations, and raised...
Microsoft’s earnings for last quarter were always going to be a major test of market sentiment and patience for capex spend on AI infrastructure....
Microsoft 4Q23/24 results turned out to be mostly in line with market consensus forecasts. However, for the leading technology companies that have been...
US indices are losing ground in anticipation of tomorrow's Fed decision and Microsoft's earnings release after the close of the cash session....
The Bank of Japan will make a decision on interest rates tomorrow in the first part of the day. Currently, investor expectations indicate nearly a 70%...
The USDJPY reduce morning's gains after NHK (Japanese public media organization) reports that the Bank of Japan will consider an additional interest...
A day before the Federal Reserve's decision announcement, we observe increased uncertainty among investors and a shift of capital to safer assets like...
Indexes are slightly gaining at the start of the session Once again, companies with smaller market capitalization are favored The dollar index is...
Pfizer showed better-than-expected results for 2Q24, and raised its outlook for the full year 2024. After peaking at 4% in pre-market trading, the company...
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July: actual 100.3; forecast 99.7; previous 97.8; 03:00...