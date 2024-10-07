Taiwan Semiconductors gains 11% after Berkshire Hathaway 4.1 bln USD stake disclosure 📈
The investment vehicle led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) has come out with a stake of 60 million shares in the world's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The investment vehicle led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) has come out with a stake of 60 million shares in the world's...
CHNComp rose over 4.0% on Tuesday, closing at their highest levels in almost two months, as the warmer U.S.-China relationship after the Xi-Biden meeting...
Tuesday's trading session in Europe brings a slowdown in the bullish momentum of the indices, sparked by a lower CPI inflation reading in the US. Investors'...
Oil OPEC cut global oil demand outlook in its latest monthly report, citing mounting challenges to global economic outlook so far in Q4 2022 OPEC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading marginally higher today after Bitcoin managed to defend key price levels below 16 000 USD. Better sentiment on stock exchanges...
German ZEW indices for November were released at 10:00 am GMT today and the report proved to be a positive surprise. Expectations subindex beat market...
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) staged a strong intraday rally of 14% on Thursday after new CPI data showed a more moderate-than-expected rise in October that...
The US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed a downward move after a brief pause yesterday. The index erased earlier gains and swung to a daily loss, taking out...
European stock markets set for higher opening US PPI inflation seen decelerating in October German ZEW index at 10:00 am GMT Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.63% lower and Nasdaq declined...
European indices finished today's session higher, with German DAX rose to its highest level since the beginning of June supported by news that China...
The current week will be full of statements from central bankers. Wall Street is expecting 'dovish language' on the wave of falling inflation in...
The cryptocurrency sector is recording a weak opening to the week. Cryptocurrencies still cannot recover from the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange, and investors...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock tumbles over 8.0% at the beginning of new week following a double-downgrade to “underperform” from “buy”...
Major Wall Street indices launched today's session mixed, however moods improved later in the session partially thanks to some dovish comments from...
The latest data from the New York Fed showed that US consumer inflation expectations for 2023 increased to 5.9% in October from 5.4% in September, after...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...