Immersion Corp shares rise after earnings report 📈
The small technology company Immersion (IMMR.US), which operates in the haptic technology market and has significant intellectual value in the form of...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Fed Waller hawkish comments weigh on market sentiment AMD (AMD.US) stock surges after...
The following is a brief account of President Joe Biden's meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China. The leaders met...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is slowly heading for a close. While there is still plenty of companies left to report earnings, the majority of...
Roche shares lose after failed Alzheimer's drug test The first trading session in Europe this week brings modest gains in the indices, which...
OPEC released a monthly report on the oil market condition and outlook. Cartel of oil producers said that global economy entered a period of significant...
Roche Holding AG (ROG.CH) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the Swiss drug maker announced its Alzheimer's drug candidate called gantenerumab could...
Cryptocurrencies traded under pressure over the weekend and the drop extended into Monday's morning hours. Bitcoin traded down over 3% lower at one...
European markets set for higher opening G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia Speeches from Fed, ECB, BoC and SNB members Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower today. Nikkei dropped 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.2% lower, Kospi traded 0.4% down and Nifty traded...
US midterm elections are behind us and market attention shifts back to macroeconomic data. Traders will be offered top-tier data releases from the United...
Cryptocurrencies at the end of the week are unable to keep up with stock market bulls. Despite an increase in risk appetite in global markets, Bitcoin...
The EURUSD pair is trading today at levels not seen since the first half of August, at 1.0327, and has climbed above the 200-session moving average on...
US indices extend yesterday's euphoric gains Joe Biden to meet with Xi Jinping at G20 summit Michigan consumer sentiment index far below expectations The...
The monthly reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in weaker than analysts' expectations: Current consumer sentiment:...
U.S. defense companies, until recently one of the main beneficiaries of market uncertainty and fear, are retreating from record valuations today before...
Cryptocurrencies rose on the wave of Wall Street's euphoric reaction yesterday. The decelerating rise in inflation and the decline in the strength...
Germany's blue-chip index opened the session in better sentiment EU Commission forecasts slowdown in eurozone inflation in 2023 German inflation...
After yesterday's successful report of falling CPI and core inflation in the US, today it will be the turn of data readings prepared by the University...