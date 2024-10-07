CPI Inflation in Germany at new high 📈
Germany's CPI inflation still very high but this time in line with expectations. After yesterday's reading of declining price pressures...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indices open higher Cryptocurrencies erase most of the declines The dollar is weakening against other currencies Data from Germany...
US indexes ended yesterday's session in euphoric moods. The S&P 500 rose 5.5%, the Dow Jones rose 3.7%, and the NASDAQ closed the session at...
European indices rose sharply on Thursday, with the German DAX jumping above the 14,000 mark for the first time since early June after fresh CPI data...
Nio (NIO.US) ADR erased premarket losses and is trading nearly 10.0% higher despite the Chinese EV producer recorded a wider-than-expected quarterly loss....
USDJPY is the most sensitive pair when it comes to US interest rate issues as it offers the largest opportunity to carry trade. That is why a significant...
A good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied Two days after the US midterm election, Americans are still not 100% sure who will take over...
Today's US inflation report completely reversed market sentiment and provided fuel for bulls. The Dow Jones is trading 2.6% higher, while the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural increased by 79 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply higher US CPI fell sharply in October AstraZeneca (AZN.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
Tesla shares gain 3,3% after market open, thanks to a lower-than-expected US inflation reading. SEC documents on November 8 indicated that Elon Musk disposed...
Cryptocurrency Polygon, which recently reported a deal with Meta Platforms, is rebounding nearly 32% after a lower US CPI inflation reading weakened the...
The German benchmark index continues its rally. D1 chart The DE30 broke through the August high shortly after the US inflation data for October,...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and unexpectedly showed a massive deceleration in price growth in October. The annual...
Headline inflation dropped to 7.7% YoY in October vs expected 8.0% YoY. That is a rapid decrease compared to 8.2% YoY print last month. Core...
This night for cryptocurrencies was certainly not a successful one. On the wave of comments from Binance, which sharply backed out of the FTX acquisition,...
The latest CPI report from the United States showed deceleration in price growth but it still came above market expectations. Moreover, core CPI inflation...
Thursday's session on European markets brings slightly better investor sentiment. Today, investors' attention is focused on the CPI inflation report...
Cryptocurrencies have faced the prospect of another wave of bankruptcies. The mounting problems of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, caused...