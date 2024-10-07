Rivian Automotive jumps in premarket after Q3 results
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) reported earnings for Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. While the US electric vehicle manufacturer...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Release of the US CPI report for October at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Price stability and the labor market are main points of focus...
European indices set for more or less flat opening US CPI report for October due at 1:30 pm GMT Cryptocurrencies launch a recovery...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, snapping a three-day winning streak. S&P 500 dropped 2.08%, Dow Jones moved 1.95% lower and...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with DAX down 0.16%, while both IBEX 35 and FTSE MIB added 0.52% and 0.36% respectively....
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) shares fell sharply during today's session even despite the fact that theater chain posted better than expected quarterly...
The dollar index jumped above 110 mark, recovering from a seven-week low of 109.25 in the previous session, as investors tracked the results of a tighter-than-expected...
Crypto sell-off accelerated after arecent report from Coindesk suggested that Binance will not take over the rival exchange after an initial...
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped...
The crash of the cryptocurrency market has caused extraordinary investor activity. Almost all altcoins are losing although the eyes of traders are directed...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Control over Congress remain unclear Disney (DIS.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results MicroStrategy...
Shares of Robinhood (HOOD.US), a company that offers a popular cryptocurrency trading platform, lost 20% yesterday and are trading lower today before the...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing ahead of the Wall Street open amid lower-than-expected revenue from key business segments, rising costs and lowered forecasts....
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among investors. Today, investors' attention is focused on the Midterms results...
The votes are still being counted, but we are already seeing a very interesting clash for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It turns...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is trading over 3% higher in premarket today after confirming earlier reports on massive lay-offs. Shares of the company gained...
FedEx (FDX.US), a US courier and logistics company, warned about deteriorating demand outlook yesterday. Mike Lenz, company's CFO, said that the company...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with panic to collapse of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Early results from US midterm elections suggest that Republicans will get control over the House while Democrats will have control over the Senate. Such...