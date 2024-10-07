Economic calendar: Post-Midterms headlines, earnings from Rivian and Beyond Meat
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. It was the third consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones...
The mid-term election in the US will take place today with Republicans expected to take over both houses of Congress. Statistically, after the...
Upbeat sentiment caused by news that news that Binance will acquire FTX to cover a liquidity crunch at the latter did not last very long. Binance Chief...
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) lost over 10.0% during today's session after the videogame lowered its financial outlook for the year. Company's...
Today, Americans will be heading the polls in order to choose their candidates for Congress and local authorities. Of course, the most intense fight will...
BinanceCoin (BNB) cryptocurrency reacted euphorically to reports that Binance absorbed one of its main competitors, the FTX exchange: If the acquisition...
Alameda Research and FTX exchange owner, Sam Bankman-Fried reported on Twitter that the FTX has finally come to an agreement with Binance regarding...
Major Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as the market digested a slew of weak earnings reports and now await for the outcome of the US midterm elections...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mounting losses, and the oil to the fire has been provided by the news that the FTX exchange has halted withdrawals....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Midterm election in the US TripAdvisor (TRIP.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly earnings Major...
Corn price dropped to the lowest level since the beginning of October on Tuesday after recent USDA data pointed to higher corn seedlings and plantation...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI.US) has released its Q3'22 results. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68 per share, beating the consensus...
Lyft (LYFT.US) disappointed analysts with the release of weaker third-quarter results and a loss to rival Uber: Revenues: $1.05 billion and (22% increase...
Oil In spite of a relatively high oil prices compared to previous local lows, it may seem that market is not fully pricing in incoming drop in...
Tuesday's session on stock markets brings indecision among investors. The German DAX (DE30) index is struggling today against its 200-day exponential...
The cryptocurrency market has been spooked by a systemic threat from FTX, after a Coindesk report pointed to security vulnerabilities at Alameda Research,...
At the close of Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) management team is expected to release financial results covering the last quarter of the...
FTX coin is in freefall today, trading 17% lower at press time. While the coin has bounced off the daily, it continues to trade under pressure dragging...