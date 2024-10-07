DE30: DAX loses after yesterday's FOMC meeting
Thursday's session on European markets brings a deterioration in sentiment following yesterday's FOMC meeting, which was rife with hawkish comments....
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expected a 75 basis point rate hike and BoE delivered onto those expectations....
Norges Bank announced its monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Norwegian central bank delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, putting the main...
Jerome Powell poured cold water onto those who hoped for a pivot. Fed Chair said during a press conference yesterday that it is very premature to think...
European indices set to open lower Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT US trade balance and services ISM data...
Fed delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Fed Chair Powell was very hawkish during press conference and dashed...
Fed delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the 3.75-4.00% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations USD...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell began its post-meeting press conference at 6:30 pm GMT. Decision itself was in-line with market expectations but changes in the...
The Fed has already announced its monetary policy decision and it was in-line with expectations, at least in terms of a rate move. However, judging by...
Fed announced a monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT. The US central bank delivered another 75 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the...
Fed monetary policy decision is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today and is a key event of the week. Market expects another 75 basis point rate hike. Those...
Oil is trading higher today with WTI jumping above $90 per barrel for the first time since October 12, 2022. Media reports pointing to increased tensions...
Tupperware (TUP.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are trading around 40% lower after release of a disappointing...
Official report on a weekly change in US oil inventories was released at 2:30 pm GMT. Official report diverged from yesterday's API release by...
Cryptocurrencies are among the assets that have gained the most in recent days on a 'pivot' that has caused market risk appetite to rise: Wall...
US indices launch session slightly lower ADP employment report beats estimates, attention turns to Fed Bandwidth surges almost 50%...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1494 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
Wednesday's session in stock markets was all about waiting for interest rate decisions in the US. In the morning, we learned PMI data from Europe,...