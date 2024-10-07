Daily summary: Stock market gains slow down, dollar remains strong
During the first session of the new trading week, we saw a deceleration of stock market gains, most of the major stock market indices from Europe ended...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Monday's session has seen a strengthening of the dollar, as well as increases in U.S. bond yields, translating into a pullback in the precious metals...
As reported by AP, Biden is expected to propose today to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. In response to the reports, companies in this...
Source: Polish Financial Supervision Authority Source: Bloomberg As we can see from the attached tables from Bloomberg Terminal...
The start of Monday's session on Wall Street brings a lower opening for most stock market benchmarks. Investors' attention today is focused...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash and pricing in today's Eurozone...
Russia has withdrawn from the operation of the so-called Safe Export Corridor for grains, including Ukrainian wheat and corn, which are posting massive...
The US contract gas price is up 6%, while the spot price is even up nearly 10%. Prices in Europe are rising by 4-5%, while in the UK there is a price jump...
Although the successful Ethereum merge did not make Ether's valuation jump, the cryptocurrency is still performing marginally better than Bitcoin during...
Last week was marked by a strong recovery in risk assets, which ended up weakening the US dollar against the main currencies, especially against the euro. The...
Reports from US mega-tech companies were key points in last week's earnings calendar and disappointing results presented by those companies exerted...
European CPI inflation for October as well as Q3 GDP report were both released at 10:00 am GMT. CPI inflation came in much higher than expected with headline...
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin, one of the crypto market's most active and popular 'speculative' assets, has surged more than 100% in the past few after...
Grains are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, saying that it can no longer...
European indices set for higher opening Eurozone Q3 GDP report due at 10:00 am GMT CPI data from euro area and Poland European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of the week. Indices from ex-China gained, responding to solid Wall Street...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Dax adding 0.24% as preliminary figures showed the German economy unexpectedly grew...