BREAKING: Precious metals in retreat amid stronger USD
The strengthening of the dollar puts pressure on the precious metals market. Both gold and silver fell sharply on Friday. Looking at the SILVER chart on...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades over 8.0% higher on Friday after the image-sharing platform beat quarterly revenue estimates and its monthly user numbers...
This week's ECB meeting was seen as dovish although there weren't any clear dovish hints in the statement or at Lagarde's presser. However,...
US30 rose sharply on Friday and heads for a winning week as investors shook off poor earnings from Amazon and digested a slew of macroeconomic data. The...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 59.90 in October from a preliminary of 59.8 and above low...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US Core PCE inflation slightly below estimates Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunges on poor...
Oil giants Chevron (CVX.US) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) today presented excellent reports for the third quarter of the year. The results exceeded analysts'...
US data pack for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it surprised to the downside. Core PCE accelerated...
European indices trade mostly lower German inflation at new record highs Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) stock plunged on downbeat earnings Major European...
German CPI inflation data for October was released at 1:00 pm BST today and surprised to the upside. Headline inflation came in at 10.4% YoY while market...
Cryptocurrencies wiped out much of the bullish momentum at the end of the week, after US mega techs presented weak financial results contributing to the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) was another US mega-tech that was disappointed with its Q3 earnings report, or at least this is what we can say judging by market reaction...
Meta platforms (former Facebook) shares belonging to Mark Zuckerberg fell sharply on Thursday after the company published disappointing financial results....
One of the largest manufacturers of cutting-edge chips and integrated circuits, Intel (INTC.US) positively surprised analysts with its Q3 report. Markets...
Elon Musk has brought the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR.US) to a close and has decided to delist the stock. As of today, the company will...
German GDP data for Q3 2022 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a huge positive surprise with quarter-over-quarter growth rate coming...
The Bank of Japan left the interest rate and other monetary policy settings unchanged. The Bank said in a statement that it expects inflation to slow down...
European stock markets set to open lower GDP data from Europe, PCE data from US Earnings reports from US oil companies ExxonMobil...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones added 0.61%, Nasdaq plunged 1.63% and Russell 2000 ticked...