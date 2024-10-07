Daily summary: ECB echoes subtle change in central bank tone
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as gains in oil and gas stocks more than offset declines across mining and technology...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Align Technology (ALGN.US) shares fell over 20.0% after the maker of Invisalign dental straighteners posted a disappointing earnings report. Adjusted...
The US economy expanded an annualized 2.6% in the quarter in Q3 2022, topping analysts’ estimates of a 2.4% rise and rebounding from a contraction...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US gas inventories increased by 52bn cubic feet from 111 bcf in the previous week, below market expectations of 60 bcf. Today’s reading stands below...
Following ECB's opening statement and the TLTRO decision, markets expected hawkish rhetoric, but the Lagarde conference dispelled these assumptions. Phrase...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 dragged down by Meta (META.US) Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
Amazon (AMZN.US) - earnings after the market close Market expectations: Expected earnings per share (EPS): $0.24 Expected revenue: $128.05 billion Despite...
The German benchmark index has been rising for four trading days in a row. D1 chart The DE30 continues to rise this week and has reached the 78.6%...
ECB President Lagarde began the post-meeting press with a few minutes delay. Presentation began with readout of policy statement Opening statement ECB...
The US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed economic growth beating expectations. The US economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.6% while median consensus pointed...
Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US) i.e. the former Facebook after yesterday's session showed surprisingly weak Q3 financial results,...
The European Central Bank delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations. Statement also showed that interest rates are expected...
Policy decision announcement from the European Central Bank is drawing near. Money markets expect another 75 basis point rate hike and similar are expectations...
Caterpillar (CAT.US), one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy machinery, reported results for calendar Q3 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street...
European indices trade mostly lower Germany consumer sentiment edges higher Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock gain on upbeat forecast European indices...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading over 10% lower today following the release of an earnings report for Q3 2022. The Swiss bank reported a massive net...
Rate decision from the European Central Bank is the main macro event of the day. Another 75 basis point rate hike looks like a done deal so attention will...
European indices open little changed ECB decision due at 1:15 pm BST, US Q3 GDP at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Apple to report earnings...