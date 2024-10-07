Morning wrap (27.10.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, with tech shares underperforming the most as disappointing earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with DAX rising over 1% supported by upbeat results from Deutsche Bank...
Boeing (BA.US) shares fell over 3.0% on Wednesday after the plane maker posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $3.3 billion and revenue that fell below...
Major Wall Street indices gain some traction in the afternoon amid growing speculation that the Fed will slow down its aggressive tightening. Market...
Cryptocurrencies extends yesterday's caused by the liquidation of short positions and an improvement of market sentiment: Market volatility has...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The Bank of Canada raised the target for its overnight rate by 50bps to 3.75% in its October meeting, below broad expectations that pointed to a more...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by only 50 bps to 3.75 % while the markets expected a 75 bps increase to...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US100 dragged down by Alphabet and Microsoft Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunges on mixed quarterly...
Meta Platforms (META.US), formerly known as Facebook, will report earnings for calendar Q3 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company...
European indices trade mostly lower DE30 is testing downward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) stock retargets despite upbeat quarterly figures Majority...
GOLD Gold, like other precious metals, is benefiting from a weaker dollar. On the chart of gold on the H4 interval, one can see an inverted head-and-shoulders...
Two US mega-tech companies - Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) - released earnings reports for calendar Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of...
Rate decision from European Central Bank is one of the top macro events of the week. The ECB will announce its next decision on Thursday at 1:15 pm BST...
EURUSD climbed back above the key psychological level this morning. The main currency pair is making a break above 1.00 handle ahead of tomorrow's...
Rate decision from Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm BST today is a key macro event of the day. The Canadian central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Meta Platforms, Boeing and Kraft-Heinz among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, marking a third bullish session in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.63%, Dow Jones moved 1.07% higher...
European indices managed to close higher after a volatile session, with the German DAX rising 0.94% boosted by a slew of better-than-expected earnings...