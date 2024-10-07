Economic calendar: Conference Board index, earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft
European indices launch session higher Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Conference Board index for October due at 3:00...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with Dow Jones leading gains. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today’s session with solid gains. German DAX and CAC40 added over 1.5% each led by gains in utilities and industrial...
Gold today tested double-low formation around $ 1,620 an ounce with a neckline around $ 1,725 an ounce. Therefore, it can be seen that the range of potential...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the most popular EV maker lowered prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI plunged to 49.9 in October from 52 in September, well below analysts’ estimates of 51 and marking the sector’s...
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are losing mightily on the wave of the Chinese stock market crash and concerns about possible delisting from U.S....
The beginning of this week is marked by the continuation of the bullish movement in EUR/USD. However, a deterioration in market sentiment could constrain...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) cut price of its vehicles in China Chinese tech stocks listed in the US under...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 49.90 in October from 52.0 in September, below forecasts of 51.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Penny Mordaunt withdraws her candidacy. Sunak previously received official support from half of the MPs. In real terms, this means that Rishi Sunak will...
Mid-term elections (so-called mid-term elections) to the US Congress will be held as early as Tuesday, November 8. Representatives of the Democratic party,...
Gas prices in the Netherlands drop below EUR 100 / MWh for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that warehouses...
Today we are seeing a massive discount in Chinese stocks. Xi Jinping's consolidation of power has raised concerns and worsened investor sentiment: China's...
European indices trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches resistance at 12950 pts Airbus (AIR.DE) close to finalize a deal with Saudi Arabia European...
Bitcoin soared near $19,700 after markets reacted positively to The Wall Street Journal's reports of a lower rate hike at the Fed's December meeting....
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week has begun that is seen by many as the most important during the whole earnings marathon. This is because...
Rishi Sunak, a Chancellor of Exchequer in Johnson's cabinet, emerged as a frontrunner to succeed Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of the United...
Huntington Ingallss (HII.US) is a leading designer of warships for the US Navy, alongside General Dynamics. The company was spun off in 2011 from the Ship...