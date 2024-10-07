Chart of the day - CHNComp (24.10.2022)
Chinese indices are in freefall today. A sell-off is explained as reaction to Chinese Communist Party congress that saw President Xi secure a third 5-year...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Flash PMIs for October are key points in today's economic calendar. As usual, focus in Europe was mostly on releases from France and Germany. French...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for October dominate calendar 5 US mega techs to report earnings this week European...
Indices from Asia Pacific traded mixed during the first session of the week. While indices from Australia, Japan and South Korea traded 0.5-1.5%...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower with German DAX down 0.29% led by declines in real estate companies. FTSE 100 rose 0.37%...
American Express (AXP.US) stock fell nearly 5.0% on Friday despite the fact that the financial services company reported better than expected quarterly...
The USDJPY pair extended its downward move in the afternoon, falling over 2.0% as a likely result of intervention from the Japanese Ministry of Finance....
This week was wild with UK Prime Minister Truss resigning following a failed attempt to introduce massive tax cuts. GBP will remain in the spotlight as...
Just as cars cannot drive without having oil in the tank or a charged battery, the market for new technologies cannot develop without silicon integrated...
In the afternoon we can observe some dollar weakness as chances for an extra FOMC rate hike this year and a higher terminal top are diminishing following...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Hopes that the Fed will eventually slow down rate hikes support bullish sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US)...
Stock markets and other risk-related instruments rebounded dynamically after unofficial news from WSJ, whose informant, Nikc Timaraos, informed about possible...
Bitcoin is slipping below $19,000. U.S. index contracts point to a flat opening, with a slight bearish advantage. The NASDAQ is losing after Snap's...
Canada retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
Adidas (ADS.DE) stock tumbled more than 10.0% as the apparel maker lowered its full-year financial guidance, citing weaker demand. The German...
GBPUSD continues yesterday's downward move started after Truss resigned as prime minister. In the last hour, we observe a slight recovery, but it may...
Filecoin is the cryptocurrency of a project that creates a decentralized platform for data storage. Its creators have partnerships with Harvard University...
DE30 loses nearly 1.5% Adidas cuts forecasts for 2022 Deutsche Bank lays off bankers in the US and UK Friday's session...
Snap (SNAP.US) once again negatively disappointed Wall Street with decelerating earnings and deepens a 27% discount to its shares before the market open....