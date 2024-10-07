⏬⏬NATGAS drops over 2%
EIA report released yesterday showed US natural gas inventories increasing 111 billion cubic feet in the previous week. It was higher build-up than expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
EURCAD may see some volatility today. Firstly, the EU summit begins today and representatives of EU member countries will work on the details of the natural...
European indices launch session lower EU summit begins, members to discuss details of natural gas price cap Retail sales data from...
US indices deepened Wednesday's declines yesterday and finished lower for the second day in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.80%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX and CAC40 rising 0.20% and 0.76%, respectively, led by gains in tech and...
Major Wall Street indices erased most of the early gains, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 4.20% and the dollar strengthened slightly...
IBM (IBM.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Thursday after the iconic technology company posted upbeat quarterly results and lifted its full-year financial outlook...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas de/increased by 111 billion cubic feet for the week...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 tests major support Tesla (TSLA.US) posted mixed quarterly figures Major...
The leading index has fully recovered from the initial losses. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to defend a key support area on Thursday - Wednesday's...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation today in a statement at 1:30 pm BST. This comes after a day-long chatter about such a possibility....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.214 million in the week ended October 15, compared to 0.228 million reported in...
JP Morgan Chase reported results on Friday that exceeded analysts' forecasts and helped temporarily calm the mood of investors worried about the health...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US) reported financial results after yesterday's session, which disappointed analysts with decelerating revenue growth....
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut today. Market expected CBRT to lower the 1-week repo rate...
Thursday's session in European stock markets brings declines in the main stock market benchmarks. The DAX loses nearly 1% and goes below the minima...
Japanese yen weakness is a topic of the morning with USDJPY jumping above 150.00 mark for the first time in 32-years. JPY is also underperforming against...
The Japanese yen continues to weaken amid lack of policy tightening from the Bank of Japan. USDJPY jumped above 150.00 today for the first time since 1990,...