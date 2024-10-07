Economic calendar: CBRT rate decision, Fed member speeches
European indices open little changed CBRT expected to deliver 100 bp rate cut today Speeches from Fed Harker and Fed Bowman European...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday as the early-week rally was stopped. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with Dax falling 0.19% as traders digested new CPI reports,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ASML (ASML.US) ADRs jumped over 6.0% after the chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue figures including record new orders. Company...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the Dow Jones (US30) index, which recently launched an upward correction and broke above local resistance...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude fell unexpectedly, while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Cryptocurrencies continue to remain in consolidation, with Bitcoin forced to defend $19,000 levels and Ethereum once again settling below $1,300: The...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced off major resistance Upbeat earnings from Netflix (NFLX.US) and United Airlines...
Gold fell more than 1%, while silver tumbled 1.5% during today’s session amid a stronger US dollar, which is the top performer among major currencies....
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.9%YoY in September from 7.0% in August, above market expectations of 6.8%. Core consumer...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) stock jumped over 2.0% before the opening bell after the consumer packaged goods company posted better than expected first-quarter...
Investor-activist fund Elliott Investment Management will invest in German company Fresenius (FRE.DE). No more details have been provided at this point....
Yesterday Netflix released its Q3 2022 interim results, which turned out to be well above analysts' expectations. However, it wasn't revenue or...
Today's FX session brings a strengthening of the US dollar, which puts tremendous pressure on the yen's quotations. U.S. 10-year bond yields...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US), led by Elon Musk, will present its financial results for the third quarter of the year today. Tesla shares are losing...
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment around the major stock exchanges. In Germany, investors' attention is focused on...
Netflix (NFLX.US) The world's largest streaming service Netflix (NFLX.US) reported financial results that shut the mouths of critics and positively...
GBP took a hit this morning after the release of UK CPI inflation data for September. Data showed headline price growth in the United Kingdom accelerating...