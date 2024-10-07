Economic calendar: Earnings from Tesla and IBM, Canadian CPI inflation
European indices set for slightly higher opening UK CPI inflation jumps back above 10% in September Tesla and IBM to report earnings...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Wall Street indices finished another session higher but the scale of gains was nowhere near as big as on Monday. S&P 500 gained 1.14%, Dow Jones...
European indices extended rally for the fourth session, with the German DAX adding 0.92% thanks to solid performance of automobiles & parts and...
Target (TGT.US) shares jumped over 5.0% during today's session after Jefferies upgraded its investment stance on the big box department store chain...
According to a report by S&P Global, the market for aluminum and alumina, which is used in the production of the raw material, may experience volatility...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
OIL.WTI price pulled back sharply from its daily highs of $85.5, as demand concerns weighed on market sentiment. Investors have been growing worried about...
Industrial production in the United States increased 5.3%YoY in September, the most since April, accelerating from an upwardly revised 3.9% gain in August....
Momentus Inc (MNTS.US) is a U.S. based company in an industry known as 'new space' that is in the process of developing transportation service...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US industrial production above expectations Upbeat earnings of Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Johnson...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.4% in September, after an upwardly revised -0.1% MoM decline in August and above market consensus...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock jumped to two-month high after the drug and consumer products company posted solid figures for third-quarter 2022...
PM Truss apologizes but insider continue to demand her resignation BoE rejects FT report on another delay to QT start Markets price...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) today reported third quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue: The results...
Oil US is expected to release more oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves in order to bring down fuel prices It should be noted that midterms...
Tesla (TSLA.US) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year, losing more than 38%, compared to the 24% drop in the...
DAX struggles to overcome 23.6% retracement Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has initiated the sale of its U.S. asset management division Siemens Healthineers...
Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will report third-quarter financial results before the US session opens. Wall Street may prove extremely sensitive to...
US indices rallied yesterday with tech shares being top performers. Nasdaq-100 index (US100) gained almost 3.5% yesterday while S&P 500 and Dow Jones...