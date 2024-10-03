DE40: DAX above key support zone, Philips gains nearly 9.5% 📈
Slight improvement in sentiment at the start of the week Philips gains 9.5% after reporting quarterly results Merck KGaA raised its full-year...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Israeli shekel launched new week's trading on a weaker footing, following weekend developments in the Middle East. Israeli forces launched air strikes...
The week ahead is full of top-tier macro events, like release of US jobs data or rate decision from Fed, Bank of Japan or Bank of England. However, the...
Bitcoin gains 1.90% to $69600 fuelled by optimistic statements from politicians at a weekend conference in Nashville. All of the market's attention...
Heineken (HEIA.NL) launched new week's trading with a big bearish price gap and is now trading over 6% lower on the day. Company released earnings...
This is the peak of the summer, and it feels like it will be the peak week for financial markets. The Fed, the BOE and the BOJ all meet this week, while...
Financial markets are opening in an upbeat mood at the start of a very important week in which we will learn, among other things, interest rate decisions...
Asian and Pacific indices start the week with optimistic sentiments, hoping for dovish stances from central banks and positive macroeconomic data...
U.S. indices ended the week on an optimistic note. At today's session opening, there was a rise primarily in smaller-cap companies. However,...
Charter Communications (CHTR.US) stock is up nearly 17% in today's session after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts'...
Investors will have a lot to digest next week as the calendar is filled with major events! Traders will receive interest rate decisions from 3 major central...
3M reported a robust second quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share rising to $1.93 from $1.39 the previous year, exceeding analysts' expectations...
Small-cap companies are once again favored by investors The dollar loses 0.15% Bond yields are also recorded lower Markets in the USA open...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for June: Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; Personal...
European indices try to make up for week-end losses Better Hermes and EssilorLuxottica results bolster fashion market sentiment BASF loses 2.5%...
US CPI inflation for June fell to 3.0% year-on-year, a drop stronger than expected. However, CPI inflation remains above the PCE inflation indicator, which...
After a sharp sell off in markets, led by the US tech sector, are there reasons to be cheerful? As we progress through the European session, there are...
Japanese yen has been on the rise in recent days, with USDJPY experiencing a significant correction in the ongoing uptrend. JPY strength is driven by rising...