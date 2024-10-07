Economic calendar: German ZEW index, Netflix earnings
European indices set for higher opening German ZEW index for October, US industrial production for September Earnings from Goldman...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Wall Street rallied yesterday with all major US indices posting big gains. S&P 500 added 2.65%, Dow Jones gained 1.86% while Nasdaq rallied 3.43%....
European indices extended gains for the third session on Monday, with the German DAX up nearly 2% led by banks, real estate and travel and leisure...
The new UK treasury secretary indicated that he intends to restore confidence in the markets in the near future. Hunt will increase the number of advisors...
Splunk (SPLK.US) stock jumped briefly by 10.0% following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a near 5% stake...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
NATGAS price tumbled below $6/MMBtu on Monday, a level not seen since beginning of July 2022 as the latest EIA report showed that US utilities added 125...
Market sentiment improved significantly at the start of the new week, partially thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 bounced off local support Tesla (TSLA.US) job ads rebounded after summer slowdown Major...
Bank of America (BAC.US) stock jumped over 3.0% in premarket as profit and revenue beat analysts’ estimates thanks to better-than-expected bond trading...
The first trading session in European markets this week brings higher levels of stock indexes. The market is focused on the results of US companies and...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is slowly speeding up. Major US banks launched an earnings marathon for the July-September quarter last week and...
The GBPUSD pair jumped higher after the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that almost all of the tax cuts set out in the mini-Budget are being reversed,...
Bank of America (BOC.US) Analysts expect a decline in earnings due to reduced investment banking activity and increased reserves as a result of recessionary...
Cryptocurrencies have returned to a consolidating trend after a sharp retracement on Thursday. Bitcoin is trading at $19,200 at the beginning of the week,...
Although last week was marked by periods of high volatility, the major currency pair, EUR/USD continues to trade in sideways. Is EUR/USD likely to remain...
The British pound is in the spotlight this morning. Times reported that the Truss government will delay a 1 percentage point cut to income tax rate until...
European stock markets set for flat opening GBP gains ahead of Jeremy Hunt's statement Tesla among this week's earnings reporters Futures...