Morning wrap (17.10.2022)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 1%, indices from China traded mixed...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
This week's hotter-than-expected US CPI reading, which came on the heels of a robust jobs report, slashed any hopes of a policy pivot and added to...
After yesterday's strong gains in the stock market, today we are seeing a change in sentiment to downward. Already after the start of the US session,...
The UoM index rises to 59.8 points against expectations of 58.8 points and the previous level of 58.6 points. Inflation expectations, however,...
The topic of tax cuts in the UK has been generating a lot of excitement lately. Prime Minister Truss confirmed today that she wants a tax cut is still...
The last session on Wall Street this week brings higher levels of stock market benchmarks. Investors learned about retail sales data today, and UoM sentiment...
Retail sales for September: 0.0% MoM (expected: 0.2% MoM ; previous: 0.3% MoM) Core retail sales: 0.1% MoM (expected: -0.1% MoM ;...
The last trading session on the Old Continent this week brings better investor sentiment. At 1:30 p.m. BST, investors will learn the retail sales data...
Today, five major U.S. banks are releasing pre-session results for Q3 '22. Here are the highlights: JPMorgan (JPM.US) Results: Source:...
Financial Times reports that the current Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Truss government, Kwasi Kwarteng is likely to be fired. In addition, Truss...
Hungary made an emergency decision to introduce a new instrument in the form of an overnight deposit rate of 18%. The weekly deposit rate remains at 13%...
US500 fell sharply after publication of yesterday’s US CPI figures, however the downward move was halted around key support at 3500 pts which is...
European markets set for higher opening US retails sales for September in the spotlight Earnings reports from major US banks European stock...
Global equity markets finished yesterday's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of today's session....
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher despite the hotter-than-expected US CPI data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 2.60% and 2.23%,...
Wall Street is rebounding from deep declines early in the session. The major indexes are gaining despite a worrisome inflation reading from the US....
Domino's Pizza's (DPZ.US) share price is up nearly 10% today despite mixed financial results. Earnings per share fell, while revenue rose slightly...
As Reuters reported, the new ECB's model, called Target-Consistent Terminal Rate, showed the Central Bank needed to raise its deposit rate to 2.25%...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) raised its outlook for the year on Wednesday as rising prices boosted the conglomerate's third-quarter revenue. The company's...